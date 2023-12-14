Home Nation

Gupkar Alliance to decide on future strategy

Published: 14th December 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, NC president Farooq Abdullah, CPI-M’s MY Tarigami address media after a meeting of Gupkar Alliance in Srinagar (File Photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With the Supreme Court upholding the abrogation of Article 370 by the Central government, the five-party Gupkar Alliance said on Wednesday that it would be deciding whether to go for a review of the verdict and formulate their future strategy on the issue.

Gupkar Alliance spokesman and CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami told this newspaper that the alliance leaders need some time to sit together to discuss the SC’s verdict. On December 11, a five-judge constitution bench of the SC declared the 2019 presidential proclamation abrogating Article 370 as valid.
On August 5, 2019, the Centre had scrapped J&K’s special status and bifurcated it into two UTs — Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).

TAGS
Gupkar Alliance Supreme Court Article 370

