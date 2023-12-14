Immediate ceasefire in Gaza: India votes in favour of UNGA resolution

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India was amongst 153 nations that voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) vote that called for a ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution was adopted by the UNGA. “The situation that this august body has been deliberating upon has many dimensions. There is the terrorist attack on Israel on October 7 and the concern for the hostages taken at that time.

There is an enormous humanitarian crisis and large scale loss of civilian lives, especially of women and children. There is the issue of observing international humanitarian law in all circumstances,” said Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations, at the Explanation of Vote.

While 153 countries voted in favour of the resolution, 23 abstained and 10 voted against it. US was the only country amongst the G7 nations that voted against the resolution. Interestingly, US President Joe Biden for the first time since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7 criticised Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu against the indiscriminate bombing in Gaza, and said this would isolate Israel from the rest of the world.

“Netanyahu must change tack,” President Biden said. India has also reiterated that there needs to be a peaceful and lasting two-state solution to the long-standing Palestine question. “Our challenge in this extraordinarily difficult time is to strike the right balance,” Kamboj said.

India also said that the gravity and complexity of what the international community faces is underlined by the Secretary General invoking Article 99 of the Charter of United Nations. “We welcome the fact that the international community has been able to find a common ground to address the multiple challenges facing the region right now,” Kamboj added.

