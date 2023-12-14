Kharge calls breach ‘serious’, Goyal says ‘Congress politicising it’

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: While the Opposition sought an explanation from Home Minister Amit Shah for the security breach in Lok Sabha on Wednesday and adjournment of the proceedings in Rajya Sabha, Leader of House and Union minister Piyush Goyal accused the Congress of politicising the incident. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar too said that the Opposition does not need to “monetise every issue politically”.

When Rajya Sabha reassembled after a break at 2 pm, Dhankhar informed the MPs that he would get the update on the security breach from the security director and share the same with them. However, some members continued to demand a reply from the home minister.

“The parliamentary security service is examining the matter forthwith. We will apprise the members about the result before I rise for the day... It is a matter of concern, but let us await full details and then I think we’ll be able to reflect. Intruders have been arrested. Matter is being looked into. Let us give sometime,” Dhankhar said.

However, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge termed the incident a “very serious matter” and questioned the continuation of House proceedings. “You allowed the House to function, but this is a very serious problem. It is not just a question of the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. The question is how two people managed to intrude in the presence of such a large security apparatus,” he said.

Meanwhile, the sloganeering continued amid the discussion on the consideration and passage of the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023, tabled by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, even as Dhankhar requested members to let the House function.

“We need not monetise every issue politically. It is a security issue,” the Rajya Sabha Chairman said, observing that the Lok Sabha is functioning at the moment in a good environment and transacting legislative business.

Amidst continuous sloganeering, Leader of the Upper House and Union minister Piyush Goyal said the Opposition should send a message to the nation instead of politicising the matter. “The Congress is indulging in politicisation of the issue, which will not be good for the nation,” Goyal said. Some Opposition members walked out as their demands for adjournment of the House and Shah to come to Rajya Sabha were not met.

