Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests over security breach

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings on Thursday were adjourned till 2 pm following vociferous protests by Opposition members demanding a statement from the government on the security breach in the House.

Speaker Om Birla said the responsibility of the security matters of the Lok Sabha is with the House's secretariat.

However, the Opposition members continued with their demand for a statement from the government.

As the protests continued, Birla adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

At least two questions and their supplementaries were taken up during Question Hour which went on for about 15 minutes.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Thursday raised slogans demanding a statement from the government on the issue of Parliament security breach.

Speaker Om Birla said the security of the Parliament complex is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

"It is our jurisdiction," he asserted.

The slogans were raised during the Question Hour.

"All have condemned it. We need to be careful...we should not give passes to those who create disturbances," Union minister Rajnath Singh told the House. In the old building too, incidents of throwing paper and "jumping" have taken place, he said.

There is no need to create disturbance in the House, Singh said.

