New Dehradun e-way to reduce distance, travel time

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway set to get operational in March, the distance between the two cities will be reduced from present 235 km to 213 km and the journey will get relatively shorter.

Moreover, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to keep the existing roadway free for the wildlife to roam, following the directions from the government.

“The cost of the project is approximately Rs 11,970 crore. It has been designed to have a minimum speed of 100 km per hour. Currently, the distance between Delhi and Dehradun is 235 km, which will reduce to 213 km after the corridor is built,” NHAI project director for Uttarakhand Pankaj Maurya said,

The construction of the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun economic corridor will boost the region’s economy with the journey taking a little over two and a half hours. “The construction of this corridor will not only boost the region’s economy but also promote tourism. The project includes five road over bridges, 110 vehicle underpasses, 76 kilometers of service roads in populated areas, and a total of 29 kilometers of elevated portions and 16 entry-exit points along the entire corridor,” Maurya said.

According to NHAI sources, the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor begins at DMI near Akshardham Temple in Delhi and extends to the existing National Highway through EPE Inter Exchange at Shastri Park, Khajurikhas, Mandola, Khekra, and Baghpat, connecting with the Green Field Highway, passing through Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur districts.

“This follows the existing National Highway 344 and National Highway 307 passing through Chutmalpur, Ganeshpur, Mohand, Daat Ki Devi Tunnel and terminating at Asarodi Dehradun,” NHAI sources said.

Wildlife can roam freely on old highway

Sources said a proposal was passed at the oversight committee meeting regarding eco-restoration on an old road to enable wildlife to roam freely in their natural habitat. The plan includes construction of culverts, catchment dams, and measures to increase greenery.

