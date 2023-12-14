Home Nation

New Rajasthan CM to take oath at Albert Hall on Dec 15

At the  ceremony, Bhajan Lal Sharma is poised to assume the role of the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan, with Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa taking their oaths as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Published: 14th December 2023

Bhajan Lal Sharma will become the next CM of Rajasthan.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The much-anticipated swearing-in ceremony for the incoming BJP government in Rajasthan is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 15. A noteworthy aspect is that this day also happens to be Sharma’s birthday. The event will be hosted at Ramniwas Bagh, situated in the iconic Albert Hall, Jaipur, with preparations already underway.

At the  ceremony, Bhajan Lal Sharma is poised to assume the role of the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan, with Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa taking their oaths as Deputy Chief Ministers. The ceremony is expected to attract the presence of several distinguished leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Ministers from several BJP-governed states.

The decision to hold the swearing-in ceremony at Ramniwas Bagh on December 15 was announced following a crucial meeting at the state BJP office on Wednesday. The meeting, attended by Legislative party leader Bhajanlal Sharma, state president CP Joshi, organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar, Rajendra Rathore, and various other party leaders, solidified the details of the upcoming event. Security measures have already been heightened.

