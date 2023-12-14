Over 5K Pocso cases pending in Gujarat, House told

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: As of March 2023, 5,429 cases in Gujarat reported under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) program are still pending, according to information presented by the government in the Lok Sabha. It is significant to note that 2,345 incidents under POCSO were reported in Gujarat in 2020, 2,443 cases in 2021, and 2,499 cases in 2022. This indicates that Gujarat is experiencing a steady increase in the number of incidents reported under POCSO.

In response to a question from MP K Jayakumar in the Lok Sabha on December 8, the Ministry of Women and Child Development stated that in 2020, 2,345 cases were registered under POCSO in Gujarat. Out of these, 2,272 cases were charge-sheeted, but only 23 cases resulted in convictions, and 2,985 people were arrested. While 2,959 people were charge-sheeted, only 27 persons were convicted under POCSO. The police disposed of 2,472 cases, the court disposed of 891 cases, and 133 cases remained pending for investigation at the end of the year. Significantly, 10,731 cases were pending trial at the end of 2020.

In 2021, 2,443 cases were recorded under POCSO in Gujarat, with 2,390 cases charge-sheeted and only 71 cases resulting in convictions. A total of 2,978 persons were arrested, 2,971 persons were charge-sheeted, and only 79 persons were convicted under POCSO. The police disposed of 2,483 cases, the court disposed of 454 cases, and 91 cases were outstanding for investigation. At the end of the year, 12,647 cases were pending trial.

In 2022, 2,449 cases were recorded under POCSO in Gujarat, with 2,394 cases charge-sheeted and only 92 cases resulting in convictions. A total of 2,963 persons were arrested, 2,943 persons were charge-sheeted, and only 107 persons were convicted under POCSO. The police disposed of 2,472 cases, the court disposed of 891 cases, and 108 cases were outstanding for investigation. At the end of the year, 14,150 cases were pending trial.

However, the Lok Sabha showed an ongoing increase in POSCO cases in Gujarat, not just for the past three years but also for previous years. In response to a question in Parliament, Women and Child Development disclosed data in December 2022 that indicated 613 cases were registered under the Act in 2014. That figure increased to 1,609 in 2015, 1,408 in 2016, 1,697 in 2017, 2,154 in 2018, 2,253 in 2019, 2,345 in 2020, and 2,443 in 2021.

It shows that between 2014 and 2021, there was a 398.5% increase in the number of crimes registered under the POCSO Act. During this period, the state recorded 14,522 cases under the Act; however, only 231 of these cases resulted in convictions, meaning that the conviction rate was 1.59%. “Gujarat will take approximately 4 years to clear the pending POCSO cases. c

