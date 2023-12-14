Home Nation

Parliament security breach: Accused charged under UAPA

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered. 

Published: 14th December 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

(L)A visitor jumps in the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery. (R) Police personnel apprehend a man carrying a can emitting yellowish smoke. (Photo | PTI)

(L) A visitor jumps in the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery. (R) Police personnel apprehend a man carrying a can emitting yellowish smoke. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach, officials said on Thursday.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

Police said the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident.

Officials said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the incident.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UAPA Security breach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp