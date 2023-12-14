SC remembers late Justice M Fathima Beevi, CJI describes her as 'judge who broke many barriers'

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Full-court reference was held on Thursday in the Supreme Court in memory of the first woman Supreme Court judge late Justice M Fathima Beevi.The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud described her as a judge with a remarkable personality who broke many barriers and served communities with idealism.



Justice Beevi passed away on November 23, this year at the age of 96.



"Although she dreamt of pursuing chemistry, her father, a govt employee, persuaded her towards law. With her elevation to the Supreme Court, she became the first woman judge here. She left a lasting impression on the profession," the CJI said and remembered her work for the judiciary.



He also said that after many years of public service, she retired to her hometown of Pathanamthitta in Kerala. Her sense of public service continued and she was part of several social initiatives. She will continue to represent the causes of many she inspired.



"Our country is forever indebted to her for her tireless service. Let her spirit live on in the cause of justice," the CJI said.



The Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, said that she is a true inspiration for all lawyers, especially woman lawyers. "She will remain an icon. He is a true pioneer in law," he said.

It is to be noted that Justice Beevi was the first woman to serve as the High Court judge in independent India. Her career spanned over 40 years, rising through the ranks from district court to the SC.



Remembering her role and good work for the judiciary, the SCBA President, Adish Aggarwala, said that Justice Beevi was the first Muslim woman in the country's higher judiciary. Her demise is a personal loss to me.

What is a full-court reference?



A full court reference is one that is being held by the Supreme Court's all sitting judges, led by the CJI, to pay homage and remember the departed judges of the apex court, along with, Govt lawyers -- Attorney General, Solicitor General -- and senior advocates, and lawyers from the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), for their service to the legal profession.

