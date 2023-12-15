Home Nation

Bihar Investment Summit: Adani to pump in Rs 8,700 cr

State Industries Minister Sameer Kumar Mahaseth said investors from different parts of the country and abroad have shown keen interest in making investments in the state.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Bihar Minister of Industries Samir Kumar Mahaseth releases a coffee table book during Bihar Business Connect 2023 in Patna, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Over 300 companies within India and abroad have signed MoUs for investments worth Rs 50,530 crore in Bihar. Adani Group Enterprises alone will make investments worth Rs 8,700 crore in the state. The MoUs were signed between representatives of 300 companies and senior officials of the Bihar government during the two-day global investors summit called ‘Bihar Business Connect-2023’, which concluded on Thursday.

State Industries Minister Sameer Kumar Mahaseth said investors from different parts of the country and abroad have shown keen interest in making investments in the state. The summit saw the state government sign MoUs with Bharat Petrolium for an investment of over Rs 7,000 crore, with Patel Agri for an investment of over  Rs 5,200 crore, with Holtech International for over Rs 2,200 crore, and with Indo-European Heart Hospitals and Research Institute for over Rs 2,000 crore among others.

The industries minister said that as many as 300 companies within the country and abroad signed the MoUs during the mega event for Bihar. “Total investments worth Rs 50,530 crore have been received,” he told this newspaper. He said the state government is working on creating a land bank of another 3,000 acres so that there is no shortage of land for entrepreneurs willing to set up their industrial units. The state already has 3,000 acres available for industry.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met investors individually and assured them of the state government’s support. He, however, left without addressing the gathering. According to the official programme, he was supposed to address the investors. Meanwhile, Pranav Adani, director of Adani Enterprises, said that when Nitish Kumar was the railway minister, he introduced internet-based railway ticket booking in 2003.

Today, this service comprises the busiest rail ticket booking system in the world. “Adani Group supports this vision of Bihar. Adani Group has already invested Rs 850 crore in Bihar and now plans to increase this investment tenfold to more than Rs 8,000 crore. The group is also starting a cement industry in Bihar,” he said.

