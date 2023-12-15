Defence Ministry inks Rs 5,000 crore contract to procure electronic fuzes for army

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence signed a contract, on Friday, with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Pune for the procurement of electronic fuzes for the Indian Army for 10 years. The ministry signed the contract as a measure to step up the long-distance attack capability of the artillery of the Induan Army. The total cost of the contract stood at Rs 5,336.25 crore.

Terming the contract, a 'landmark' agreement, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that this contract has been signed for ammunition procurement under 'Manufacture of Ammunition for Indian Army by Indian Industry', a Government initiative for a long-term requirement of 10 years.

"The project aims to build up ammunition stocks to minimise imports, achieve self-sufficiency in ammunition manufacturing, obtain critical technologies and secure stock affected by supply chain disruption.", MoD added.

Electronic Fuzes are an integral component of medium to heavy calibre Artillery guns which provide sustained artillery firepower for military operations. The fuzes will be procured for usage in artillery guns which are capable of lethal engagements in various kinds of terrain including high-altitude areas along the Northern Borders.

Electronic fuzes will be manufactured by the BEL at its Pune and upcoming Nagpur Plant. The project will generate employment for one and a half lakh men and encourage active participation of Indian industries including MSMEs in ammunition manufacturing and broaden ammunition manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

