Allahabad High Court allows survey of Mathura Shahi Idgah

The court said the survey could be supervised by a three-member commission of advocates, adding that the commission’s report will not affect the merits of the case.

Published: 15th December 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major move in Mathura’s Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday allowed a petition seeking court-monitored survey of the mosque.  

“So far as the modalities and composition of the commission is concerned, this court feels it proper to hear the counsel for the parties for such purposes on the next date fixed i.e. December 18,” said Justice Mayank Kumar Jain in response to an application filed on behalf of deity Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and seven other Hindu plaintiffs. 

The court said the survey could be supervised by a three-member commission of advocates, adding that the commission’s report will not affect the merits of the case. It said the sanctity of the religious place must be strictly maintained during the survey and that no harm or injury should be caused to the structure in any manner.

“The commission is duty-bound to submit its fair and impartial report on the basis of the actual status of the property. The commission may also submit its discovery as to the existence of particular signs at the property as referred by the plaintiffs,” the court said. 

Allahabad High Court Krishna Janmabhoomi Shahi Idgah Mathura

