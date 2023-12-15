Home Nation

Illegal recruitment agents conning Indians with lure of foreign jobs, says MEA

Reports indicate that many illegal agents use platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, text messages, and other mediums.

Published: 15th December 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Jobs, unemployment, depression, job loss

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has issued an advisory urging people to be cautious when applying for jobs through unregistered recruitment agents, as unsuspecting individuals often fall victim to scams. “It has been noticed that there is a significant increase in the number of overseas job seekers being duped by unregistered recruitment agents through fake job offers and overcharging ranging from Rs 2-5 lakh. These unregistered/illegal agents operate without obtaining a license from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which is mandatory for any recruitment for work abroad,” states an advisory by MEA on Thursday.

Reports indicate that many illegal agents use platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, text messages, and other mediums. These agencies provide minimal or no details about their whereabouts and contacts, relying solely on WhatsApp for communication, making it challenging to verify the caller’s location, identity, and the legitimacy of the job offer.

“Such agents also entice workers to accept jobs in difficult and life-threatening conditions. Instances of such recruitment have been reported for positions in various East European countries, certain Gulf countries, Central Asian countries, Israel, Canada, Myanmar, and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic,” added the MEA.

Job-seekers are advised to consider that a valid job offer should include an employment contract duly signed by the foreign employer, recruitment agent, and the emigrant worker. “The employment contract must outline the terms and conditions of the job, including salary and other benefits. Valid job offers should enable the worker to emigrate based on an employment or work visa, excluding tourist visas,” it said. It said tourist visas should only be used for tourism purposes. Job-seekers should also be aware that reputable foreign employers typically cover the cost of airfare, boarding, lodging and insurance.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jobs recruitment agents scams Ministry of External Affairs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp