Indian warship to conduct exercise in Philippines

NEW DELHI: Indian warship INS Kadmatt has docked in Philippines capital Manila, as part of the Navy’s ongoing long-range operational deployment programme. The ship reached Manila on December 12 and the exercise is aimed at bolstering maritime cooperation between India and Philippines, Indian Navy said.

The engagements planned between personnel of both the Navies during the port call include “professional interactions, subject matter expert exchange and cross-deck visits, aimed at enhancing cooperation and exchanging best practices,” according to the Navy.

Visits by school children, and community outreach and social impact activities are also planned during the visit. Post departure from Manila, a maritime partnership exercise is scheduled in the South China Sea between INS Kadmatt and BRP Ramon Alcaraz, an off-shore patrol vessel of the Philippines Navy.

China lays claim over the South China Sea based on historical grounds. The Indian stand has been that the South China issue should be resolved amicably under the international laws. The India-Philippine bilateral defence cooperation is based on capacity-building with training exchanges and visits of delegations. The Philippines became the first country to export the BrahMos Missile system in January 2022 in a US$ 374.9 million deal.

