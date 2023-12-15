Kamal Nath skips meet in MP, Delhi to decide on LoP

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Eleven days after suffering a resounding defeat of 66-163 seats against the ruling BJP in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the opposition Congress finds itself in a quandary. The newly elected MLAs convened at the state party headquarters in Bhopal on Thursday, under the watchful eyes of the party’s national general secretary in charge for the state, Randeep Surjewala. Mostly everyone showed up except former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Those present included Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, head of the assembly polls scrutiny committee and former union minister, and Digvijaya Singh, the former CM and current MP. The day-long meeting, which saw the two senior national party leaders engaging with the legislators individually, carried an unexpected void. State party chief Kamal Nath, along with the other six MLAs from Nath’s stronghold Chhindwara and the recently formed Pandhurna district, where Congress replicated its 2018 polls success with a triumphant 7-0, were conspicuously absent.

Despite Nath’s absence, the newly elected MLAs unanimously decided to relinquish the responsibility of selecting the legislature party leader/Leader of Opposition to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, as confirmed by Randeep Surjewala.

Notably, Kamal Nath’s non-attendance was attributed to his engagement, along with the six Chhindwara and Pandhurna MLAs, in a public rally expressing gratitude to the electorate in the Sausar area of Pandhurna district.

When questioned about Nath’s conspicuous absence, the former Leader of Opposition and seven-time sitting MLA Ajay Singh ‘Rahul’ responded with a cryptic, “You should better ask him (Nath).” While the Congress leaves the decision on the next Leader of Opposition to the party high command, the BJP has already installed OBC politician Dr. Mohan Yadav as the state’s new CM, with Brahmin leader Rajendra Shukla and scheduled caste politician Jagdish Dewda as the two deputy CMs.

