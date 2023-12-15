Lost & found: Thief takes note of social media post, returns bike to its owner

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: In a rare twist of fate, the heart of a thief in Surat City, Gujarat, was touched by an unexpected act of kindness. Paresh Patel, a diamond worker from Surat, found himself in despair when his cherished motorcycle was snatched away from Mota Varachha. However, instead of resorting to the conventional route of filing a police report, Patel chose to express his feelings on social media, addressing the one who had taken his beloved two-wheeler.

In a heartwarming post that echoed the sentiments of fiction manifesting in real life, Patel conveyed, “I think you need a motorcycle more than I do; I have a bicycle and can get around on it. I’m leaving the motorcycle papers and RC book beside the power meter in the basement parking lot of the place where you stole my motorcycle.”

This altruistic message resonated widely across Surat, spreading like wildfire on social media. Little did Patel know that his plea would reach the ears of the very person who had taken his motorcycle. Miraculously, the thief had a change of heart.

Rather than seizing the opportunity to escape with the bike and its documents, the repentant thief returned the motorcycle to the exact spot where it had been stolen just a few days prior. Astonishingly, four days later, Patel was reunited with his once-lost treasure.

Elated by the unexpected turn of events, Patel shared with reporters, “Five days ago, I placed my bike in the usual spot, only to find it missing later that evening. Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, I witnessed the theft in plain view.” Undeterred by the unfortunate incident, Patel decided to take a different approach.

Assuming the thief might be active on social media, he crafted a message addressing the culprit directly. “Mr. Thief, you took my bike, then took away the RC book and the key that I also left in the parking lot. You drive comfortably, and I have a bicycle on which I shall do my tasks,” Patel revealed.

In an unexpected twist of fate, the thief, touched by Patel’s compassionate words, not only returned the bike in front of the CCTV but also took the initiative to repair the damages incurred during the heist. This heartwarming story serves as a testament to the transformative power of empathy and forgiveness, turning an act of wrongdoing into a tale of redemption and unexpected camaraderie.

