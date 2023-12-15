Maldives not to renew pact with India on hydrographic surveys in its territory  

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: After threatening to send Indian soldiers packing, the latest development from the Maldives is their decision not to renew an agreement with India for conducting hydrographic surveys of their waters.

Maldivian Undersecretary for Public Policy, under the newly elected President Mohamad Muizzu, stated on Thursday that the Maldivian administration has decided against renewing the hydrography agreement with India, which is valid until June 7th, 2024. The Maldivian government has conveyed this decision to India, according to reports.

India has refrained from making any comments on the matter so far. India had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maldives on cooperation in the field of hydrography five years ago (18th June 2019), during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Male.

According to the terms of this agreement, if one of the signatories wanted to terminate the agreement, it had to inform the other country at least six months before the term ended; otherwise, it would automatically renew for another five-year period.

The Maldivian government, under President Muizzu, wants to do away with what it refers to as ‘secret bilateral meetings’ signed by the former administration that they believe would endanger their independence and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Khaleel stated on Thursday that the new President had promised 17 things during his first month in office. This is referred to as the Muizzu administration’s ‘Haftha 14’ roadmap. “The government has announced that it has achieved 100 per cent of its targets in the first month,” Khaleel added, stating that President Muizzu made the decision after consulting his cabinet.

Maldives believes it is in its national interest to use its own army to conduct such surveys and protect sensitive information. India had been conducting hydrographic surveys of Maldives’ territorial waters since the signing of the MoU in 2019. Essentially, this involved studying and charting reefs, lagoons, coastlines and ocean currents.

Meanwhile, the removal of Indian soldiers from Maldives was one of the pledges of President Muizzu. He said it during his first speech as President. However, there is no date on when this will be done. Muizzu got elected on October 1 and took his oath on November 18. There are 24 military personnel managing one chopper, 25 managing the first Dornier and 26 the second Dornier. In addition there are two more for maintenance and engineering. Bringing the total to 77.

Notwithstanding the fact that Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu made an announcement on their expulsion, the Indian soldiers continue to remain in the country due to their crucial role in relief and humanitarian efforts.

Cross-territorial survey

India had been conducting hydrographic surveys of Maldives' territorial waters since the signing of the MoU in 2019. Essentially, this involved studying and charting reefs, lagoons, coastlines and ocean currents. Maldives believes it is in its national interest to use its own army to conduct such surveys and protect sensitive information.

