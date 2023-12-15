Patna Diary: Controversy over Nitish cancelling Varanasi visit

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

Controversy over Nitish cancelling Varanasi visit

The cancellation of the proposed visit of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to Varanasi on December 24 to kick-start his 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign triggered speculations. JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar blamed the BJP government in UP for the cancellation as it allegedly denied the permission to hold the proposed public meeting in Varanasi–the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Narendra Modi. It was actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan who had challenged Kumar to contest from the holy city. According to the plan, the Bihar CM was to take his campaign to Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Gujarat from UP.

Good news for Mithilanchal residents

The stalemate over setting up AIIMS-Darbhanga seems to be over. The Centre is learnt to have agreed to build the premier institute at Shobhna village—the site which was earlier rejected for being a low lying land. However, Bihar water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha has said the state would have to spend more than the Centre on the project. According to sources, the project file was moved only after additional chief secretary of health Pratayaya Amrit met union health secretary Sudhanshu Pant in New Delhi. It will be the second such health facility after AIIMS, Patna.

RJD jittery over ED raid connected to merit scam

Opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal led by Lalu Prasad received flak over recent raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on the residential premises of RJD leader Amit Kumar alias Bachcha Rai in connection with the Bihar 2016 merit scam and is currently on bail. Reports said that cash amounting to Rs 3 crore was seized during the raid. ED also registered a case against the RJD leader for carrying out illegal construction on the land confiscated by the central agency in 2018. Rai is considered to be close to Lalu Prasad and his family.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com

