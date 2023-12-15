Home Nation

Sukhbir Badal says sorry for ’15 sacrilege cases

SAD has lost two consecutive assembly polls, with the Congress and AAP forming the government in Punjab.

Published: 15th December 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal addresses a gathering at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Gurbaksh Singh on the 103rd foundation day of the SAD, in Amritsar, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (PTI)

By HARPREET BAJWA 
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Eight years after the incidents took place, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday apologized to the Sikh community for the 2015 sacrilege cases which happened during his party’s government formed in alliance with the BJP, and appealed to dissident Akali leaders to come under one umbrella.

SAD has lost two consecutive assembly polls, with the Congress and AAP forming the government in Punjab. While addressing a gathering on the 103rd foundation day of SAD commemorated at Shaheed Baba Gurbax Singh Jee gurdwara near Akal Takht in Amritsar, Badal, while seeking an apology from the Sikh community, said that it was a lapse on the part of the then SAD-BJP government that they could not arrest the culprits behind the sacrilege incidents.

He added that due to political pressure, the government was compelled to refer the matter to the CBI. “We apologise for our failure that we could not arrest the perpetrators and we will ensure that the real culprits are punished,” Badal said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukhbir Singh Badal BJP Shiromani Akali Dal sacrilege cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp