After defeat in 3 states, Congress plans Maha rally in Nagpur on Dec 28

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Congress party is gearing up for a massive rally in Nagpur, aiming to rejuvenate its demoralised cadre following defeats in three northern states. Scheduled for December 28, on the occasion of the Congress party’s foundation day, the event is expected to draw a crowd of over 10 lakh people.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, assessing the situation and preparations in Nagpur, revealed on Friday that prominent leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other dignitaries will grace the mega rally.

Highlighting the growing public support for the Congress party nationwide, Venugopal pointed to significant increases in votes during recent assembly elections in four states. He emphasised the party’s recent successes in Karnataka and Telangana, attributing concerns about the central government’s functioning to what he described as a dictatorial approach by the BJP and security lapses, such as the recent breach in parliament.

He expressed concerns about the safety, stating that if the parliament is not secure, the nation is at risk. He criticised the BJP-led government, highlighting two attacks on the “temple of democracy.” He noted that when Opposition, including Congress, raised questions about parliamentary security, 14 MPs were suspended, while no action was taken against the BJP MP who provided passes to the attackers.

Nana Patole, the President of the Maharashtra Congress, shared plans for the foundation day rally, anticipating the participation of over 10 lakh people from across the state. Patole emphasised that all facets of the Congress party, including leaders, workers, Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, NSUI, and various departments, would collaborate to ensure the success of this historic rally.

Prominent leaders to attend the mega show

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, assessing the preparations in Nagpur, said that prominent leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi will grace the mega rally.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MUMBAI: The Congress party is gearing up for a massive rally in Nagpur, aiming to rejuvenate its demoralised cadre following defeats in three northern states. Scheduled for December 28, on the occasion of the Congress party’s foundation day, the event is expected to draw a crowd of over 10 lakh people. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, assessing the situation and preparations in Nagpur, revealed on Friday that prominent leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other dignitaries will grace the mega rally. Highlighting the growing public support for the Congress party nationwide, Venugopal pointed to significant increases in votes during recent assembly elections in four states. He emphasised the party’s recent successes in Karnataka and Telangana, attributing concerns about the central government’s functioning to what he described as a dictatorial approach by the BJP and security lapses, such as the recent breach in parliament.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He expressed concerns about the safety, stating that if the parliament is not secure, the nation is at risk. He criticised the BJP-led government, highlighting two attacks on the “temple of democracy.” He noted that when Opposition, including Congress, raised questions about parliamentary security, 14 MPs were suspended, while no action was taken against the BJP MP who provided passes to the attackers. Nana Patole, the President of the Maharashtra Congress, shared plans for the foundation day rally, anticipating the participation of over 10 lakh people from across the state. Patole emphasised that all facets of the Congress party, including leaders, workers, Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, NSUI, and various departments, would collaborate to ensure the success of this historic rally. Prominent leaders to attend the mega show Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, assessing the preparations in Nagpur, said that prominent leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi will grace the mega rally. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp