Home Nation

Assam to introduce bill to ban polygamy in February 2024

The Chief Minister had previously declared that the measure would include certain provisions aimed at putting an end to love jihad within the state.

Published: 16th December 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Marriage

Image used for representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: At the upcoming session of the Assam Assembly in February 2024, a bill to outlaw polygamy will be introduced, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

According to him, after months of consultation with several people and organisations, the bill has been developed.

“The bill to ban polygamy will be placed on the Assam assembly floor, which will commence from February 4,” Sarma told reporters in the national capital on Friday.

The Chief Minister had previously declared that the measure would include certain provisions aimed at putting an end to love jihad within the state.

Officials reported that in response to a public notice seeking comments on the proposed law prohibiting the practice of multiple marriages, the state administration had received as many as 149 recommendations.

They added that 146 of these recommendations supported the measure, demonstrating the broad support of the public. Three organizations have stated that they are against the bill.

On August 21, the state administration published a notice asking for public input about the prohibition of polygamy.

The notification asked the people of Assam to send in their opinions via mail or email by August 30.

In addition, the state government established an expert group to investigate the legislative authority of the Assam state legislature to pass such a law.

After conferring with various individuals and groups, the committee presented its report to Sarma, reaffirming that the state legislature possesses the authority to pass such legislation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assembly Himanta Biswa Sarma polygamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp