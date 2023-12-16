Ayodhya Temple: Sculptors complete Ram Lalla idols ahead of consecration set for Jan 22

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The three sculptors—one from Rajasthan and two from Karnataka—have finished the carving of three idols of Ram Lalla, of which one will be chosen for consecration in the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

While one of the idols has been carved out in the white marble of Makrana, Rajasthan, two others have been given shape in the stones sourced from Karnataka. In fact, all three idols were carved out at different locations in Ayodhya, away from the public eye.

Sculptors Ganesh Bhatt and Arun Yogiraj of Karnataka have carved out two different idols from Nellikaru rocks (black stones), also known as Shyam shila or Krishna shila, and another rock from Mysore, respectively. The third idol has been carved by Satya Narayan Pandey of Rajasthan in white Makrana marble stone.

Sources from the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust say none of the three sculptors knew about their counterparts being engaged in the same exercise, as they were working at different places without having any information about each other.

"All three sculptors have apprised the temple trust about the completion of work on idols. Now it is for the Trust to decide when to make its choice of the idol for consecration public,” said one of the trust members seeking anonymity.

Trust sources indicate that the 51-inch idol with the closest aesthetic alignment to the deity will be selected for consecration among the sculpted idols.

In the next few days, of all three idols of Ram Lalla (the child form of Lord Ram), one will be selected by a five-member committee of prominent seers of the 'Ramanandi Sampradaya' (sect) for consecration.

The temple trust sources claimed that the idol selected for consecration would be brought out into the public domain for the first time during the Nagarbhraman (tour of the town) on January 21, before the consecration ceremony. The idol will be kept on a chariot and taken around the temple town to facilitate darshan by devotees.

Meanwhile, the melodies of bhajans through Shehnai, Tabla, Sitar, and Pakhawaj will resonate at the Ram temple for 48 days after the consecration ceremony on January 22.

Artistes from across the country will take part in paying musical obeisance to the deity. The musical feat will take place at Nritya Mandap, one of the five mandaps in front of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, said the trust sources.

Moreover, during the 48 days after the consecration, Ram Lala will be bathed with water from 1000 urns brought from prominent pilgrimages across the country. Besides, the deity will be offered saffron, camphor, and other such samagri as part of the puja.

All pujas post-consecration will be supervised by Swami of Udupi Pejawar Mutt of Karnataka, say trust sources.

