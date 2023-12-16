Bihar cops quiz Lalit Jha’s parents in Darbhanga 

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar police on Friday swung into action, interrogating the parents and other close relatives of Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind behind the Parliament security breach incident, at their native village in Darbhanga district.

Lalit had surrendered before the Delhi police on Thursday, a day after the major security breach in the Lok Sabha. Darbhanga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Avakash Kumar said, “A police team visited Jha’s native village Rampur under Bahera police station in the district and collected information about the family. His parents and a brother were present in the house when the police visited them.”

The SSP said that Jha’s father Devanand Jha is a small-time farmer. “It is being ascertained whether he was staying in the village or living with his son in Kolkata,” the SSP said, adding that no incriminating documents were found during the search of his house.

The Darbhanga police set up a special team to gather information about Lalit Jha and his family following intelligence inputs. The special team is headed by sub-divisional police officer (in-charge) Manish Chandra Choudhary. “Lalit’s father had come to the village only 10 days back. We sought some answers about his son, whose name has figured in the Parliament security breach incident,” Choudhary said

