BJP MLA gets 25-yr jail term in UP rape case

LUCKNOW: Setting the stage for the disqualification of Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Ramdular Gond, the MP-MLA court in Sonbhadra on Friday sentenced him to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl nine years ago.

Additional district judge (first) Ahsanullah Khan also imposed a fine of Rs 10.05 lakh on Gond. “The court directed the entire amount be given to the victim,” said Special Public Prosecutor (Sonbhadra) Satya Prakash Tripathi.

The court had on December 12 held the first-time MLA from the ST-reserved Duddhi constituency guilty in the rape case dating back to 2014. Gond’s lawyer said they would challenge the judgment.Gond defeated his SP candidate Vijay Singh in the last Assembly elections by a margin of 6,723 votes.

