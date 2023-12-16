Congress working to remove 'parliamentary vacuum' in Uttarakhand after high command's instructions

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Over the past decade, the Congress has been struggling to regain leadership in the parliamentary seats from Uttarakhand. In an effort to change its fortunes in the upcoming elections, the party is preparing for a strong campaign in 2024. This includes appointing assembly-wise in-charges in 70 constituencies and assigning significant responsibilities to senior leaders for all five Lok Sabha seats.

According to party sources, "The Uttrakhand Congress has been instructed by the high command to strengthen the organization in the state and address the dissatisfaction of senior leaders in order to unite them in support of the party". A former MLA of the party emphasized, "It is crucial to activate senior leaders who have influence and rapport with the public and party workers before the Lok Sabha elections so that they can strategize to challenge the dominance of the BJP."

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Congress State president Karan Mahara said, "The Congress is determined to make a mark in Uttarakhand and is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to revitalize the party and gain support from the public and party workers". The upcoming elections will be a crucial test for the Congress, and it remains to be seen how the party will fare in its bid to challenge the BJP's dominance in the state.

In the current scenario, from the electoral perspective, the Congress in Uttarakhand has about half a dozen leaders as faces, with the help of which the party hopes to achieve something in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Apart from former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, the party is relying on Yashpal Arya, Pritam Singh, Tilak Raj Behad, Harak Singh Rawat, Pradeep Tamta, and current state president Karan Mahara as key players in the 2024 elections.

Aside from Harish Rawat, the party is also relying on other senior leaders, including Yashpal Arya, a seven-time MLA and minister, Pritam Singh, a six-time MLA, Tilak Raj Behad, a four-time MLA, and Pradeep Tamta, a two-time MP and one-time MLA.

After a long tussle between Harish Rawat, Yashpal Arya and Pritam Singh, the party high command handed over the command of the state to Karan Mahara as the undisputed face as an alternative to end the factionalism of the Congress in the hill state. Since the appointment of Karan Mahara, Pritam Singh has never shown any inclination to work with him.

However, despite holding all five Lok Sabha seats, the BJP faces internal tensions. Nevertheless, the continuous visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to the state, along with their consistent communication, have helped maintain a sense of discipline within the party.

Furthermore, the BJP's focus on enhancing connectivity in the state, as well as its attention to the Chardham pilgrimage and 'Manaskhand', has been accompanied by efforts to polarize public sentiment through a Hindutva agenda, in which the saffron party has also achieved success.

