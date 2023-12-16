Home Nation

Parliament security breach | Farmer, khap leaders back Neelam, demand release

The youth have been booked under UAPA which is unjustified; these charges should be withdrawn as the had no intention of hurting anybody, Palwa said in his address. 

Published: 16th December 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Farmers and khaps panchayat leader under aegis Samyukta Kisan Morcha of Haryana convened a panchayat at Uchana in Jind district yesterday and demanded the release of Neelam Verma arrested by the Delhi Police under the UAPA in the Parliament security breach incident.

The panchayat passed three resolutions demanding release of 37-year old Neelam Verma from police custody, dropping of sections of UAPA registered against her in the FIR and a fair coverage by the media.

Speaking at the panchayat, HSKM leader Azad Palwa said that Neelam Verma hailed from Ghaso Khurd village in Jind and her intention was to raise the issue of unemployment and spoke for the marginalised people as she had no criminal record but was being projected as a hard core criminal thus she should be released immediately. 

The youth have been booked under UAPA which is unjustified; these charges should be withdrawn as the had no intention of hurting anybody, Palwa said in his address. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UAPA Samyukta Kisan Morcha Neelam Verma Farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp