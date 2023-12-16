Parliament security breach | Farmer, khap leaders back Neelam, demand release

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Farmers and khaps panchayat leader under aegis Samyukta Kisan Morcha of Haryana convened a panchayat at Uchana in Jind district yesterday and demanded the release of Neelam Verma arrested by the Delhi Police under the UAPA in the Parliament security breach incident.

The panchayat passed three resolutions demanding release of 37-year old Neelam Verma from police custody, dropping of sections of UAPA registered against her in the FIR and a fair coverage by the media.

Speaking at the panchayat, HSKM leader Azad Palwa said that Neelam Verma hailed from Ghaso Khurd village in Jind and her intention was to raise the issue of unemployment and spoke for the marginalised people as she had no criminal record but was being projected as a hard core criminal thus she should be released immediately.

The youth have been booked under UAPA which is unjustified; these charges should be withdrawn as the had no intention of hurting anybody, Palwa said in his address.

