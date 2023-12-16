Home Nation

Guwahati Diary: 300 including former AASU leaders join BJP

The Congress in Assam has set the Lok Sabha election ball rolling by inviting applications from intending candidates.

Assam’s ruling BJP received a shot in the arm as over 300 people, including a bevy of former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leaders, joined the party. State BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita and Minister Pijush Hazarika welcomed them to the party fold. In the past, several former leaders of the students’ body went on to become chief minister and ministers. “They were influenced by BJP because of its ideology and principles. They were also inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. I appeal to them to work sincerely,” Kalita said.

Congress sets Lok Sabha polls ball rolling
The Congress in Assam has set the Lok Sabha election ball rolling by inviting applications from intending candidates. According to the last count, 21 ticket-seekers collected application forms. The Congress, which is collecting Rs 1 lakh from every applicant, said that if it does not contest certain seats as a part of possible seat-sharing arrangement with other parties, the money collected from applicants would be refunded. Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats – nine of them currently held by BJP, three by Congress, one by All India United Democratic Front and one by an independent.

ULFA steps up activities, carries 3 bomb attacks 
After lying low for more than two years, insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) has stepped up its subversive activities. It carried out at least three bomb attacks in less than a month. Nobody was killed in these incidents. The last of the attacks was carried out in Jorhat on Thursday night. A low-intensity blast occurred near an Army base. The rebel group operates out of the soil of Myanmar where it has its camps. Recently, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that such sporadic incidents of violence would continue as long as Paresh Baruah is there in the outfit.

