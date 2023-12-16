Home Nation

India greatly values Oman's crucial role in fostering peace, stability in region: President Murmu

Published: 16th December 2023 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu with Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday, December 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said India recognises and greatly values Oman's crucial role in fostering peace and stability in the region.

Welcoming Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on his first state visit to India, the President said Oman holds a unique place as India's oldest strategic partner in the region, and as a cornerstone of its West Asia Policy.

"India recognises and greatly values Oman's crucial role in fostering peace and stability in the region," Murmu was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President received Oman's Sultan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here and also hosted a banquet in his honour.

Murmu was happy to note that relations between India and Oman have now truly become multifaceted.

"Trade and investment ties have grown steadily, and excellent progress has been made in the areas of culture, health and education," the President said.

Looking towards the future, she said Oman's 'Vision 2040' and India's ongoing growth journey create the "perfect backdrop for us" to collaborate extensively in strategic areas.

The President appreciated the valuable participation of Oman in this year's G20 Summit and other related meetings, under India's Presidency.

Murmu also noted the important role played by the Indian diaspora in Oman's development and lauded their contributions to strengthening India-Oman relations.

Both leaders agreed that this visit will serve as a solid foundation for further strengthening India-Oman bilateral ties, promoting regional stability, and ushering in a new era of cooperation and progress, the statement said.

