MoD, BEL ink Rs 5,000 crore deal to procure electronic fuzes for Army

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to enhance the long-distance attack capability of the artillery of the Indian Army, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a Rs 5,336.25 crore contract on Friday with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Pune for the procurement of electronic fuzes for the Indian Army. The procurement is scheduled to happen over a period of 10 years.

The defence ministry, in a statement, referred to this contract as a “landmark” deal and specified that it falls under the category of ammunition procurement within the ‘Manufacture of Ammunition for Indian Army by Indian Industry,’ a government initiative addressing a long-term requirement of 10 years.

“The aim of the project is to build up ammunition stocks to minimise imports, achieve self-sufficiency in ammunition manufacturing, obtain critical technologies, and secure stock affected by supply chain disruption,” the ministry statement added.

Electronic fuzes serve as integral components of medium to heavy-calibre artillery guns, providing sustained artillery firepower for military operations. The procured fuzes will be utilised in artillery guns capable of lethal engagements in various terrains, including high-altitude areas along the northern borders.

Bharat Electronics Limited will manufacture the electronic fuzes at its Pune facility and also the upcoming Nagpur Plant.

The project is expected to generate employment for one and a half lakh man-days, fostering the active participation of Indian Industries, including the medium, small and micro enterprises involved in ammunition manufacturing. It is also aimed at expanding the ammunition manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

Firepower to Army ops

Electronic fuzes serve as integral components of medium to heavy-calibre artillery guns, providing sustained artillery firepower for military operations. The procured fuzes will be utilised in artillery guns capable of lethal engagements in various terrains, including high-altitude areas along the northern borders. BEL will manufacture the fuzes in its Pune plant

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: In a move to enhance the long-distance attack capability of the artillery of the Indian Army, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a Rs 5,336.25 crore contract on Friday with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Pune for the procurement of electronic fuzes for the Indian Army. The procurement is scheduled to happen over a period of 10 years. The defence ministry, in a statement, referred to this contract as a “landmark” deal and specified that it falls under the category of ammunition procurement within the ‘Manufacture of Ammunition for Indian Army by Indian Industry,’ a government initiative addressing a long-term requirement of 10 years. “The aim of the project is to build up ammunition stocks to minimise imports, achieve self-sufficiency in ammunition manufacturing, obtain critical technologies, and secure stock affected by supply chain disruption,” the ministry statement added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Electronic fuzes serve as integral components of medium to heavy-calibre artillery guns, providing sustained artillery firepower for military operations. The procured fuzes will be utilised in artillery guns capable of lethal engagements in various terrains, including high-altitude areas along the northern borders. Bharat Electronics Limited will manufacture the electronic fuzes at its Pune facility and also the upcoming Nagpur Plant. The project is expected to generate employment for one and a half lakh man-days, fostering the active participation of Indian Industries, including the medium, small and micro enterprises involved in ammunition manufacturing. It is also aimed at expanding the ammunition manufacturing ecosystem in the country. Firepower to Army ops Electronic fuzes serve as integral components of medium to heavy-calibre artillery guns, providing sustained artillery firepower for military operations. The procured fuzes will be utilised in artillery guns capable of lethal engagements in various terrains, including high-altitude areas along the northern borders. BEL will manufacture the fuzes in its Pune plant Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp