Madhya Pradesh CM orders action against law-breakers 

The chief minister also interacted with police superintendents, deputy inspectors general and inspectors general of different districts through video conferencing mode.

Published: 16th December 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Three days after ordering statewide crackdown against habitual offenders under Sections 437, 438 and 439 CrPc, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a meeting of state police department’s higher ups in Bhopal on Friday.

The meeting at the state police headquarters was attended by all senior home department and police officers, including the additional chief secretary (ACS-Home) Rajesh Rajoura, DGP Sudhir Saxena and ADG-Intelligence Adarsh Katiyar.

The chief minister also interacted with police superintendents, deputy inspectors general and inspectors general of different districts through video conferencing mode. “We have discussed a host of issues in the meeting. I have asked the officers to prepare a long term plan on police’s requirements and role for the next 25 years. Issues pertaining to territorial jurisdiction of various police stations, housing facilities for the police family and urgent need for renewing the fleet of police vehicles across the state were discussed,” the CM said.

Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh habitual offenders

