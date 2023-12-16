No funds, Dalit man forced to live in a toilet for 6 years in Jharkhand village 

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Despite claims of the Centre, as well as the state government to provide ‘pucca’ houses for everyone in Jharkhand, a Dalit man in Jamua village of Hazaribagh, is compelled to live in a washroom as he has no place to live after his ancestral ‘kaccha’ house caved in six years back.

According to Sahdeo Ram, a mason by profession, he sent his wife and children to his in-laws’ place who have been living there for six years. Sahdeo Ram is facing hardships as one of his hands was injured in an accident. He has not been able to get regular work.

Ram said despite repeated requests made to the local public representatives and government officials, he has not been provided any accommodation. “After my house collapsed six years back, I handed over an application to the then mukhiya (village head) Kameshwar Mehta, but no action was taken.

Since then I have been living inside a toilet room provided by the government,” said Sahdeo Ram. “I had a kuccha house which caved in six years back. Since then, I have had no option but to live in the toilet room,” said Ram. He said he has given an application to the present mukhia Bhola Turi and the Block Development Officer, but nothing has so far materialized.

Bhola Turi said he was aware of Ram’s condition. “All papers enabling him to get accommodation under a government housing scheme have been forwarded, but due to lack of funds he has not been provided any accommodation,” he said.

“As soon as the funds arrive, Sahdeo Ram will get an accommodation,” said Turi. Local ward member Gopal Kumar Das also said that the absence of funds was responsible for Ram’s woes. “As we continued to wait for funds, a part of the money meant for building toilets came and we arranged a bigger toilet space for him. Since then, he has been living there,” said Das.

The Block Development Officer (BDO) Manish Kumar said he has taken note of the matter and has Ram’s application for consideration for Abua Awas Yojana. “I came to know about it recently as I have taken charge as BDO of Daru Block only one-and-a-half months back. I will ensure that he is provided accommodation under Abua Awas Yojana,” said the BDO.

