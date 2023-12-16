Home Nation

Not denying shelter, but can't allow setting up illegal villages by foreigners: Manipur CM

Around 2060 people from Myanmar have reached five places in the border district after fresh violence erupted between the army and alleged militants in the neighbouring country, an official said.

Published: 16th December 2023 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur CM N Biren Singh

FILE - Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said that shelter cannot be denied to those seeking it on humanitarian grounds, but foreigners cannot be allowed to sneak into the state and set up illegal villages.

The administration needs to collect biometric details of those who have taken refuge in Kamjong district after fleeing from Myanmar, Singh said.

Around 2060 people from Myanmar have reached five places in the border district of Kamjong after fresh violence erupted between the army and alleged militants in the neighbouring country in November, an official said.

"We cannot deny shelter on humanitarian grounds. The only thing is to have their biometric details taken and provide shelter to them temporarily. What we have been telling them is not to sneak into Manipur and set up illegal villages," the chief minister said.

Singh was addressing the Vijay Diwas programme marking the Indian army's victory over Pakistan on this day in 1971.

"We are providing food, medicines and tents to them (Myanmarese people) to stay," the chief minister said and asked the police to be extra vigilant in border areas.

Manipur shares a 398-km-long porous border with Myanmar.

Most of the people who came to the northeastern state from across the international border belong to the Chin community, who share ethnic ties with the Kukis of Manipur.

Singh appreciated the security forces of the central and state governments for their dedication and commitment in bringing peace in the state in the last six months.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3.

Expressing concern over the use of social media to create mistrust among communities by some vested interests, the chief minister asked the security officials to form a joint team of experts from the police, para-military forces and the army to stop such propaganda.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur CM Biren Singh Myanmar illegal migrants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp