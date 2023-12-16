Home Nation

PM Modi holds 'productive' talks with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik

The Sultan of Oman arrived in Delhi on a state visit on Friday, his first trip to India as the top leader of the influential Gulf nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tariq before their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held "productive" talks with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Saturday, with a focus on expanding bilateral cooperation in the key areas of security, defence, trade and economy.

"Today is a historic day in India-Oman relations as the Sultan of Oman is on a state visit to India after 26 years.

I am sincerely welcoming you on behalf of all the people of India," Modi said in his opening remarks at the delegation-level dialogue."

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the two leaders reviewed the bilateral relationship, covering an array of areas.

"The leaders reviewed bilateral relationship covering the areas of political, security, defence, trade, economic, cultural and people to people ties. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and international issues," Bagchi said on X.

