Power corridor

Raghav Chadha: Our demand legitimate

Expressing concerns over the behaviour of the Centre in denying discussion on security breach in Parliament, AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Friday said that seeking reply on the incident from the home minister and probe agencies on the floor of the House is a legitimate demand and the government should allow it. “What are non-BJP MPs demanding? Is their demand illegitimate? If there is a massive breach in the most secured building in the country, there should be a discussion,” he said.

Over 2k kids adopted till october: centre

Over 2,000 children were adopted in the country this year till October 10, out of which as many as 224 children were adopted by foreigners, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani has informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply. In 2022-2023, 3,010 children were adopted in the country, of which 431 were adopted by foreigners. In 2021-22, 2,991 orphans were adopted, 414 by foreigners. In 2020-21, the child adoption figure stood at 3,142 in the country, with 417 children being adopted by foreigners.

19K faculties hired in central varsities

A total of 19,190 vacancies in the Central universities have been filled up so far, of which 11,847 are faculty positions. This includes SC, ST and OBC candidates, Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar told Rajya Sabha. Sarkar said the Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology and Indian Institutes of Management follow flexible faculty cadre structure to attract the best talent to the institution.

Nod for production of 25 foreign films

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur informed Rajya Sabha that 35 foreign film projects had been granted permission for production in India this year till November 2023. He was responding to a query on steps taken to attract medium and big budget international film projects to the country. The reply stated that 28 films were granted approval in 2022 and in 2021, the government approved 11 international productions.

‘Cancer cases to rise 14.6L to 15.7L by 2025’

Cancer cases in India are projected to increase from 14.61 lakh in 2022 to 15.7 lakh in 2025, Minister of State for Health, Prof SP Singh Baghel, has informed Rajya Sabha. Of the total 14,61,427 cancer cases reported in 2022, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest at 2,10,958, followed by Maharashtra (1,21,717), Bihar (1,09, 274), West Bengal (1,13,581), Tamil Nadu (93,536) and Karnataka (90,349).

