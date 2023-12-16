SC to hear on Jan 4 plea of Indian detained for plotting to kill Pannun

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned to January 4 a habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of Nikhil Gupta, arrested in the Czech Republic in June on the suspicion of hatching a plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani, against his arrest.

Gupta also pleaded SC to pass directions to the authorities concerned on the ongoing extradition proceedings in the Czech Republic. Gupta’s pleas said he is currently detained in a prison in the Czech Republic. He was awaiting extradition to the US in the case there for being allegedly involved in a plot to murder Pannun.

Senior lawyer CA Sundaram, appearing for Gupta, sought a direction from the SC for getting adequate consular assistance as he is an Indian citizen. A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice SVN Bhatti made it clear that Gupta has to approach the court for relief in the Czech Republic.

The Supreme Court also questioned Gupta as to how it could pass any order in the case. “You have to go before the court which is outside India. You shall have to go there. We cannot adjudicate the issue in India,” Justice Khanna said.

He, however, added that the case is an extremely sensitive matter for the Ministry of External Affairs.

“It is for the ministr to decide,” the court said.

Gupta’s plea

Nikhil Gupta, 52, claimed that he was in the Czech Republic on a business trip when he was detained on June 30 at Prague airport and kept in solitary confinement for 100 hours.

SC refuses to stay HC order on Shahi Idgah

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Allahabad High Court’s December 14 order allowing the primary survey of the Shahi Idgah complex adjacent to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura by a court-monitored three-member team. On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court, while allowing the survey of the mosque, fixed December 18 as the next date of hearing for finalising the modalities. On Friday, an apex court bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice SVN Bhatti refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order. The Masjid side had on Thursday moved SC seeking a direction for a stay on the HC order. Observing that the order has not been formally challenged before it, the bench refused to interfere.

