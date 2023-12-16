Parliament security breach | Serious matter, but don’t play politics: Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Acknowledging that the security breach in the Lok Sabha happened on Wednesday was a serious lapse, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that the committee formed to investigate the incident is likely to hand over its report within 15-20 days.

However, he added that the opposition shouldn’t politicise the episode. “The security lapse is a serious matter. Lok Sabha Speaker has taken cognisance of it. The opposition is politicising the issue. I am not denying the breach. It was a breach.

Everybody knows the security of the Lok Sabha is under the purview of the Speaker. He has written to the home ministry, and we have formed a committee under the chairmanship of the seniormost DGP of the country.

Representatives of other agencies are also part of the committee. In a few days, a report will come to the Speaker. I feel that it will be appropriate if the Speaker releases the report,” said Shah on Thursday while speaking at an event held by a media house.

