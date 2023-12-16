Home Nation

Six killed, one critical as car collides with truck in Nagpur

The accident took place near Sonkhamb village on Katol-Kalmeshwar Road between 12.15 am and 2 am, a senior police official said.

Published: 16th December 2023

By PTI

NAGPUR: Six persons were killed and one was seriously injured after a car collided with a truck on the outskirts of Nagpur city in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

"Seven persons were travelling in the car after attending a wedding ceremony when their vehicle collided head-on with the truck carrying soyabean," he said.

"Two persons died on the spot, while two others died at a hospital. Three others were brought to Nagpur for treatment, and two of them passed away there, while one person is in a critical condition," the official said.

The driver of the truck has been arrested, he added.

