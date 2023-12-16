Home Nation

Gujarat: Steady rise in crib deaths due to malnutrition

Meanwhile, the death rate of newborn babies in Gujarat is increasing as maternal health and malnutrition continue to deteriorate.

Published: 16th December 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

delivery, newborn

Image for representational purpose only

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Over the last three years,  41,632  children  suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in Gujarat have been  admitted to Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) in Gujarat, according to data provided in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Meanwhile, the death rate of newborn babies in Gujarat is increasing as maternal health and malnutrition continue to deteriorate. According to statistics provided by the Government of India in the Lok Sabha, thousands of children under the age of five are suffering from SAM in Gujarat . 

The state ranks second in the country for the number of children admitted to NRC with the number of severely malnourished children more than doubling in the last three years—a major cause for concern. In response to a question from MPs  Dhanush M Kuamr  and Selvam G  in the Lok Sabha on Friday, the Ministry of Health of India stated that the number of children under the age of five suffering from SAM with medical complications admitted in NRC across 29 States/are 1.04 lakh in 2020-21, 1.32 lakh in 2021-22, 1.89 lakh in 2022-23, and 0.56 lakh up to June 2023.

According to figures presented in the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Health of the Government of India, the number of cases of  SAM are  9,606 in 2020-21, 13,048 in 2021-22, and 18,978 in 2022-23. Up to June 2023, 5,694 children have been admitted to NRC. It is apparent that the malnutrition crisis in Gujarat is not only worsening but has also doubled.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker alleged, “In Gujarat, an average of 12 lakh children is born every year, of which 30 thousand children die every year even today. This is a reality. In the last five years, according to the government’s statistics, 7,15,515 children are malnourished.”

“In Gujarat, thousands of children below the age of five years have to be admitted to Nutrition rehabilitation centers instead of  being brought up in their mother’s laps and provided with natural nutrition,” he added.

According to data from NFHS 5 (National Family Health Survey), Gujarat ranked fourth in terms of stunted children, with 39 percent of children in the state being underweight for their age. Gujarat ranked second in terms of wasted and underweight children, at 25.1 percent and 39.7 percent, respectively. This reflects the state’s poor performance in terms of health metrics.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Severe Acute Malnutrition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp