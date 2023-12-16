Home Nation

Unable to repay loan of Rs 1.24 lakh, farmer ends life; BJP-Congress spar on loan waiver in Chhatisgarh

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij claimed the BJP, which won the recent Assembly polls, had promised to waive farm loans of upto Rs 2 lakh but were now backtracking on it.

Published: 16th December 2023 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Farmer suicide

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By PTI

NARAYANPUR: A 55-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in a village in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Narayanpur district, officials said on Saturday.

His family members and locals claimed he was upset due to debt burden and poor crop yield.

Heeru Badhai of Kukdajhor village consumed pesticide at his farm on December 12 and died in the district hospital in Narayanpur the next day, a police official here said.

No suicide note was found at the spot and a probe is underway after registering of an accidental death report, he added.

Yogeshwar Badhai, the deceased's son, told PTI his family own around 9 acres of land and a loan of Rs 1,12,852 was taken from Zila Sahkari Bank (district cooperative bank) for the ongoing Kharif crop season.

"A notice was received recently to clear the loan worth Rs 1.24 lakh (including the interest) and father was worried. Crop production was also not good this year, which added to his worry," he said.

"My father used to express concern about the loan repayment. He was also worried about raising funds for my wedding. On the day of incident, father was alone at the farm while we had returned home to have our meals. On finding him vomiting we rushed him to the hospital where he died the next day," Yogeshwar said.

Other residents said the deceased was living in the village of his in-laws and had taken the loan in the name of his mother-in-law.

Terming the incident as tragic, Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij claimed the BJP, which won the recent Assembly polls, had promised to waive farm loans of upto Rs 2 lakh but were now backtracking on it.

However, Narayanpur BJP MLA Kedar Kashyap said his party had not promised farm loan waiver in its Assembly poll manifesto.

The man who has committed suicide didn't own land and investigation is underway to ascertain why he took this extreme step, Kashyap said.

In the Assembly polls held on November 7 and 17, the BJP unseated the Bhupesh Baghel government of the Congress by winning 54 seats in the 90-member House.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmer suicide farm loan loan waiver Chhattisgarh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp