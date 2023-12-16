Urban local bodies election process will be over by April 30 next year: Nagaland government to SC

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Nagaland government has recently during a hearing assured the Supreme Court that the state's urban local bodies election process would be completed by April 30 next year.

The last urban local bodies election in the state was held in 2004.

The State of Nagaland apprised this information to the Apex Court's two-judge bench, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and also comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, while responding to a petition filed by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and other parties.

PUCL and other respective petitioners had moved the Top Court seeking a direction for 33 per cent reservation for women in urban local bodies in the state of Nagaland.

The petitioners prayed to the Apex Court for initiation of contempt proceedings against those for cancellation of elections and allegedly not complying with its earlier March 14 order in connection with the poll process.

It is to be noted that in November, the Nagaland Assembly passed a bill reserving 33 per cent of seats in urban local bodies for women.

The Top Court took note of the Nagaland government's affidavit filed by the chief secretary earlier this month that the rules will be framed within a month, before January 8 and fixed the matter for further hearing on May 3, next year.

