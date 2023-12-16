Youth kills mother in Hisar, transports body in suitcase to Prayagraj for immersion

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A 20-year-old individual was apprehended by the Prayagraj police on Thursday night after he was found transporting his mother's deceased body, which was discovered concealed in a suitcase in the Daraganj district.

Following the arrest, the youth, identified as Himanshu Kumar, admitted to strangling his mother on December 13 at their rented accommodation in the Aryanagar locality of Hisar district, Haryana. The motive for the crime was stated as his mother's refusal to provide him with Rs 5,000. Upon committing the act, Himanshu placed the deceased body in a suitcase and transported it to Prayagraj for disposal.

The victim, Pratibha Devi, 42, a resident of Gopalganj in Bihar, had been employed at a cotton mill in Hisar, while Himanshu pursued his graduation. His father works in Bihar, and his elder sister is married.

According to sources within the Prayagraj police, a team from Daraganj Police observed Himanshu during a night patrol, carrying a trolley bag at approximately 2:40 am. Detecting suspicious activity, the police team intercepted him, scrutinized his bag and other belongings, and discovered a deceased body inside the trolley bag. Subsequently, Himanshu was taken into custody.

During questioning, Himanshu confessed to the crime, revealing that he had prepared two suitcases—one containing his mother's body and the other filled with books and clothes.

He disclosed that he took a train to Prayagraj on the night of December 13 and, upon arriving at Prayagraj junction, hired an e-rickshaw to transport the body to Sangam. He had planned to immerse the body on December 14 at midnight.

Following the incident, Prayagraj police contacted their counterparts in Hisar, registering a case under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC. The deceased body was subsequently sent for a postmortem examination.

