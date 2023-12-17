Home Nation

Angry locals, kin of workers block road near blast-hit factory in Nagpur 

According to sources, the bodies of the victims were still inside the premises, where the blast took place at 9 am.

Published: 17th December 2023 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Workers and locals outside a manufacturing unit of Solar Industries after a blast occurred at the factory, at Bazargaon near Nagpur, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023.

Workers and locals outside a manufacturing unit of Solar Industries after a blast occurred at the factory, at Bazargaon near Nagpur, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Angry locals and relatives of workers blocked a highway near an explosives manufacturing unit in Nagpur district, where a blast claimed nine lives on Sunday, and demanded they be allowed to enter the premises to see the bodies.

The crowd was later dispersed, police said. According to sources, the bodies of the victims were still inside the premises, where the blast took place at 9 am.

Nine people were killed and three others injured in the incident, police said.

A number of ambulances were stationed at the entrance gate of the Solar Industries factory, located at Bazaargaon, about 30 km from the district headquarters.

A tense situation prevailed as nearly 200 people, including local residents and relatives of the workers, gheraoed the factory's entrance gate.

A senior police official told PTI that there were explosives near the spot.

The explosives need to be secured and bomb disposable squads were at the spot, he said.

The process of securing the explosives was underway and thereafter the bodies will be recovered, the official said.

Angry locals and relatives of the victims blocked the Amravati-Nagpur road outside the factory.

They raised slogans in front of the factory's entrance gate and blocked the Amravati-Nagpur highway, demanding that they be allowed to enter the premises to see the bodies of their kin.

The police later dispersed the crowd, an official said. Heavy police security was deployed in the area.

The father of Aarti Sahare, who is among the deceased, told reporters that he got a message about the death of her daughter at 9.30 am and was still waiting for further information.

The blast also caused severe damage to the factory building, as per police.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a post on X termed the incident as unfortunate and condoled the death of the nine people.

The state government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved the decision, he said.

Fadnavis said nine people, including six women, died in the blast at Solar Industries.

It is a company that manufactures drones and explosives for the armed forces, he said.

The state government stands firmly with the families of the victims on this sad occasion, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagpur Blast Nagpur district Solar Industries factory

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp