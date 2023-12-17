Environment Ministry approves reconstruction of Kedarnath's Rambara-Garudchatti pedestrian road

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has granted final approval for the transfer of forest land, to rebuild the Rambara-Garudchatti pedestrian road, which was destroyed in the 2013 Kedarnath disaster.

After the calamity, a new route was established on the opposite side of the Mandakini river, but after a decade of effort, the state government has restored the original route by transferring 0.983 hectares of forest land for the construction of a pedestrian road spanning approximately 6.750 to 12.10 kilometers from Rambara to Garud Chatti.

Minister of Forests Subodh Uniyal told the New Indian Express, "The Uttarakhand State Wildlife Board and the National Wildlife Board have already approved the land transfer for the construction of this road." Accordingly, 0.983 hectares of forest land has been transferred for the construction of a pedestrian road spanning approximately 6.750 to 12.10 kilometers from Rambara to Garud Chatti.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Nodal Officer, Ranjan Mishra, confirmed that "The central government approved the proposal from the Forest Department in July this year. Subsequently, the state government submitted a modified mitigation plan in September, which has now received approval from the central government."

This restoration will significantly reduce the walking distance to Kedarnath Dham by two to two and a half kilometres. A three-kilometre pedestrian route from Garurchatti to Kedarnath was already finalized in 2017.

