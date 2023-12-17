No headway in probe into ex-Arunachal Congress MLA’s killing

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Mystery shrouded the killing of former Arunachal Pradesh Congress MLA Yumsen Matey.

The 53-year-old, who served as the Khonsa West MLA for one term from 2009-14, was shot dead by an unknown assailant in eastern Arunachal’s Tirap district near the Myanmar border on Saturday. He was preparing to contest next year’s Assembly elections.

Inspector General of Police Chukhu Apa said the police were probing the case.

“We can’t say who is involved. We also do not know the motive behind the killing. An FIR has been registered and we are investigating,” he said.

The slain former MLA had gone to a village close to the Myanmar border on Saturday. He was accompanied by his driver and two workers.

“After reaching the last point of a road, he asked the trio to stay back. He said he would go and talk to somebody and come back. Someone came down and both went away,” the IGP said.

He added, “After 30-40 minutes, they (trio) heard a gunshot. Later, the person, who took him (Matey) away, returned to tell them that their boss is no more and they should go back.”

Governor Lt Gen (retired) KT Parnaik condemned the killing and called for strong action against those responsible. Chief Minister Pema Khandu asked the police to expedite the probe to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to book at the earliest.

“I am deeply anguished at the demise of former MLA Yumsen Matey and strongly condemn the horrific act. My deepest condolences to the family and I assure you that the state government stands firmly with them in this moment of grief…” Khandu wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The state’s home minister Bamang Felix said the government is “committed to a thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice...”

Some militant organizations from the Northeast, which have their camps in Myanmar, are active in Tirap as well as adjoining Longding and Changlang districts. Incidents of killing and abduction are common here. The topography of the region – dense forests and porous international border – makes the task of the police and other forces very difficult.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUWAHATI: Mystery shrouded the killing of former Arunachal Pradesh Congress MLA Yumsen Matey. The 53-year-old, who served as the Khonsa West MLA for one term from 2009-14, was shot dead by an unknown assailant in eastern Arunachal’s Tirap district near the Myanmar border on Saturday. He was preparing to contest next year’s Assembly elections. Inspector General of Police Chukhu Apa said the police were probing the case.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We can’t say who is involved. We also do not know the motive behind the killing. An FIR has been registered and we are investigating,” he said. The slain former MLA had gone to a village close to the Myanmar border on Saturday. He was accompanied by his driver and two workers. “After reaching the last point of a road, he asked the trio to stay back. He said he would go and talk to somebody and come back. Someone came down and both went away,” the IGP said. He added, “After 30-40 minutes, they (trio) heard a gunshot. Later, the person, who took him (Matey) away, returned to tell them that their boss is no more and they should go back.” Governor Lt Gen (retired) KT Parnaik condemned the killing and called for strong action against those responsible. Chief Minister Pema Khandu asked the police to expedite the probe to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to book at the earliest. “I am deeply anguished at the demise of former MLA Yumsen Matey and strongly condemn the horrific act. My deepest condolences to the family and I assure you that the state government stands firmly with them in this moment of grief…” Khandu wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The state’s home minister Bamang Felix said the government is “committed to a thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice...” Some militant organizations from the Northeast, which have their camps in Myanmar, are active in Tirap as well as adjoining Longding and Changlang districts. Incidents of killing and abduction are common here. The topography of the region – dense forests and porous international border – makes the task of the police and other forces very difficult. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp