Home Nation

'One Nation, One Election': Kovind panel to meet on Monday

Sources said while no written agenda has been circulated for the "informal" meeting, it could discuss the responses received from political parties.

Published: 17th December 2023 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election' under former president Ram Nath Kovind is learnt to be meeting on Monday to review the progress made so far, including on the responses by political parties to the idea of holding simultaneous polls.

Sources said while no written agenda has been circulated for the "informal" meeting, it could discuss the responses received from political parties.

The committee had in its first meeting decided to seek views of political parties.

The panel had also recently written to the parties seeking their views and an interaction on a "mutually agreed date".

It had later sent a reminder to the parties eliciting their response.

Letters were sent to six national parties, 33 state parties and seven registered unrecognised parties inviting their suggestions on 'One Nation, One Election'.

The committee has also heard the views of the Law Commission on simultaneous polls.

The law panel could be called again on the issue.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
One Nation One Election Kovind panel Ram Nath Kovind

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp