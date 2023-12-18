Ahead of meeting PM, Didi raises pitch on Bengal dues

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: While hitting out at the BJP on the Centre’s alleged unilateral decisions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, before flying to Delhi to attend INDIA bloc’s meeting and meet Prime Minister Modi to demand the state’s dues from the Centre, broke her silence four days after the security breach in Parliament describing the incident as a serious matter.

“The Parliament security breach is a serious matter. There was a major lapse. The Union Home Minister has already admitted that. Let them investigate it,” said Mamata at Kolkata airport. The CM flew to Delhi, where she will be staying till December 20, with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, the second-in-command in the TMC who is also a member of INDIA’s 12-member coordination committee.

Lambasting the BJP-led Centre over the issue of colour of government establishments, Mamata alleged, “Now, they are asking us to paint the healthcare centres with saffron colour. They have already painted Metro railway stations with saffron colour. It is unfortunate. During my recent north Bengal visit, I noticed houses in Sukna, near the Army’s base, have been coloured with saffron. They are deciding what people will eat and what people will wear. What is this?”

Mamata is scheduled to hold a meeting with her party MPs at Banga Bhavan on Monday, a day before the INDIA bloc’s meeting. “In the letter to the Prime Minister’s office, I mentioned that I would like to take some of my MPs with me in the meeting with the PM on December 20. We will finalise the list and inform accordingly,” she said.

The CM said she will raise the key issue of Bengal’s dues from the Centre in the meeting with the PM. “The Centre is not paying for the welfare schemes under the heads of housing, rural roads and 100-day jobs under MGNREGA. We have finalised a list of 11 lakh beneficiaries under the housing scheme, but no funds have been issued by the Centre. In my earlier meeting with the PM, I raised these issues and this time, I will again make them key points of discussion,” said Mamata.

