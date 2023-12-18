Home Nation

December 19, 2023: Allahabad HC to pronounce verdict on pleas challenging Gyanvapi survey

On December 8, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal had reserved judgment after hearing the counsels of the petitioners and the respondent.

Published: 18th December 2023

Gyanvapi_Mosque

FILE - The Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court is likely to pronounce its judgment on Tuesday on five petitions challenging the maintainability of a civil suit pending before a Varanasi court seeking the restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque exists.

The petitions filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC) and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board have also challenged a Varanasi court order of April 8, 2021 to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The AIMC, which looks after the management of Gyanvapi mosque located adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple at Varanasi, has challenged the maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court, wherein the Hindu petitioners have sought restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque presently exists.

According to Hindu side plaintiff, the Gyanvapi mosque is a part of the temple.

However, the primary contention of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board is that the suit is prohibited by the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which restricts altering the character of a religious places as it existed on August 15, 1947.

Allahabad High Court Varanasi Gyanvapi

