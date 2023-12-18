Home Nation

Delhi court dismisses NewsClick founder's plea for return of seized electronic devices

The Special Cell of Delhi Police booked Purkayastha, the portal's editor-in-chief, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and arrested him on October 3.

Published: 18th December 2023

Prabir_Purkayastha-Newsclick

Prabir Purkayastha, the founder and editor-in-chief of NewsClick. (Photo | NewsClick.in)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has dismissed an application moved by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha seeking release of his electronic devices seized during the investigation of a case lodged against him under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur, who hears terror-related cases, dismissed the plea on December 16, saying the ground was not enough to allow the application at this stage.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police booked Purkayastha, the portal's editor-in-chief, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and arrested him on October 3.

He is currently lodged in jail in judicial custody.

