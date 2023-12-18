Delhi HC to hear Mahua Moitra's plea challenging move to oust her from official residence on Dec 19

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court will hear tomorrow 49-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, and former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra’s plea challenging the cancellation of her government allotted bungalow.

According to the Delhi High Court cause list, Moitra's plea would likely come up for hearing tomorrow December 19, before Justice Subramonium Prasad's bench.

The TMC leader, Moitra had on Monday, moved the Delhi HC challenging the Centre’s order to evict her from the government bungalow in the wake of her recent expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

Moitra, in her petition, said that her appeal challenging her expulsion as an MP is presently pending before the Supreme Court for an adjudication. She thereby sought a direction from the Delhi High Court for appropriate directions and or orders to the respective authorities concerned for her relief.

It is to be noted that Moitra challenged the December 11 order issued by the Directorate of Estates of the Centre to cancel her government accommodation.

Moitra has in her petition pleaded to the HC to issue directions that would allow her to continue to reside at her current residence till the results of the 2024 general elections are declared.

On Monday, Moitra had moved the Supreme Court to challenge her expulsion from Lok Sabha.

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 based on the recommendations of the Ethics Committee which held her guilty of receiving cash and gifts for asking questions in Parliament at the behest of business tycoon Darshan Hiranandani.

The House expelled Moitra after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion which was adopted by a voice vote. Moitra had described her expulsion as a decision of a kangaroo court.

The committee also called for an "intense, legal, institutional inquiry" by the central government in a "time-bound manner".

The Ethics panel also held her guilty of compromising national security by sharing her Parliament login ID and password with unauthorized persons

With her party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee throwing her weight behind, Moitra had vowed to fight the BJP inside Parliament and outside, in the gutter and on the streets" to see its "end. Moitra also received unstinted support from several opposition leaders including senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after her expulsion from Parliament.

The controversy over cash for query scam broke out in October after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey based on a complaint by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, alleged that Moitra had raised questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts from Hiranandani.

Later, in an affidavit to the Ethics panel, Hiranandani claimed that Moitra provided him with her login ID and password for the Lok Sabha portal to post questions.

