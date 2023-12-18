Home Nation

'Insult to Parliament': MP Sibal slams Modi, Shah for not making statement on security breach inside House

The government has insisted that the security in Parliament complex is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha secretariat and it has been following the Speaker's directives.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. (Photo | Kapil Sibal Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday said it was an "insult" to Parliament that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah made remarks on the Parliament security breach issue in public instead of speaking inside the House.

Two people jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13, with opposition parties, demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Some members have also sought Shah's resignation.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "December 13 Security Breach. PM ji, Amit ji. Instead of facing Parliament, you both express yourself in public. An insult to Parliament. But then, for you, institutional etiquette is not part of your vocabulary!"

On Thursday, Shah had said at a media conclave that the Parliament security breach is a serious issue and the Lok Sabha Speaker has taken cognisance. He accused the opposition of indulging in politics over the issue.

"There has been a lapse in security and a Committee has been formed to look into it," he said, adding that the panel will submit its report in a days time.

In an interview with the Hindi daily 'Dainik Jagran', Prime Minister Modi said probe agencies are investigating the security breach incident and taking stringent measures, noting that it is equally necessary to go to the root of people behind it and their motives.

The newspaper said he described the breach as painful and a matter of concern.

"Efforts should also be made to look for a solution with collective spirit. Everyone should avoid squabbling over such an issue," Modi had said.

